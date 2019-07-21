PEORIA — Happy Sundae. It’s national ice cream day, the cherry on top of an unusually hot weekend.

There are over 1,500 national days, but this one may be one of the sweetest — so sweet that President Ronald Reagan found it deserving of an entire month of observation. In 1984, July was declared National Ice Cream month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day, according to the National Day Calendar.

The history of ice cream dates as far back as the second century B.C., but the exact origin and inventor remain unknown. It is known that recipes similar to modern day ice cream have been documented in biblical references and throughout the 16th and 17th centuries in Europe, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

In the U.S., the first official account of ice cream came in a written letter in 1744 and the first ice cream advertisement appeared in the New York Gazette in May of 1777, the IDFA states. Ice cream received plenty of presidential attention before Reagan made his history with it, mainly because the dessert remained a rare and exotic dessert that was enjoyed mostly by the elite. It wasn’t until around 1800 following the invention of insulated ice houses that ice cream became an industry.

With no credit to the internet’s most recent viral challenge known as the #IceCreamChallenge, ice cream remains one of the most popular desserts in the country. In fact, the average American eats about 20 quarts of ice cream a year, the world’s highest per capita consumption, according to IDFA.

In case one hasn’t heard, a video of a woman grabbing a tub of Blue Bell ice cream from the frozen section of a store, licking the ice cream and then putting it back in the freezer blew up on the internet in early July and others followed suit. This has left some ice cream lovers skeptical of purchasing frozen treats from grocery stores.

Whether one likes it in a cone, bowl or on top of a gooey baked item, getting ice cream from a shop at least guarantees it is safe from the rogue lickers. Here’s the scoop on some local deals.

In honor of the national day, Monkey Joe’s at Northpoint Shopping Plaza offered a free scoop of ice cream with a build-your-own sundae bar for kids featuring caramel and chocolate syrup, sprinkles, whip cream and any other topping imaginable. Monkey Joe’s has offered this special for the last four years.

“I wish it was Saturday when it was so hot, that would’ve been cool,” said Monkey Joe’s owner Tarek Ellaicy. “But it’s fun, it’s ice cream.”

Palarte Homemade Ice Cream celebrated National Ice Cream Day with $1 scoops from 2-6 p.m.

A group of people hung out outside the shop at 4700 N University St., in the Metro Centre, just before 2 p.m. waiting to get their $1 scoop. As soon as the clock turned, the colorful shop was filled with nearly 20 people.

“We want everyone to be able to try our ice cream,” said employee Carlos Perez regarding the special promotion.

Palarte is a Mexican ice cream shop that makes homemade ice cream with “love, passion, unique, artisanal and natural flavors.” The shop opened two years ago with the hopes of bringing a piece of Mexico to Peoria.

It offers more than 30 different flavors, with the most popular being blackberry queso and mango. They also offer mechudos or veggie cups, bionicos or fruit with yogurt, smoothies and milkshakes.

Not everyone is celebrating with promotions, but a few other places to check out on this holiday include Emack & Bolio’s, Emo’s, Baskin-Robbins, Culver’s, Dairy Queen or Cold Stone Creamery.

