BANNER — Authorities found a body in Rice Lake on Sunday.

The Copperas Creek Fire Department and Copperas Creek Dive Team located and recovered a body around 8:30 a.m.

The person was deceased. Search teams did not confirm the gender or age of the person recovered.

It was a multi-agency search that began Saturday after reports of a person in the water around 1:45 p.m.

Land, water and air searches were conducted before operations were suspended Saturday night. They resumed Sunday morning.

Among the agencies involved were Fulton County Dispatch, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Ambulance, Lifeflight, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Buckheart Fire Department, Mason County Dive Team and the Salvation Army.

This story will be updated.