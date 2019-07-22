Central Illinois parents in the market for a babysitter have a new resource at their disposal.

Bambino Technologies, Inc. has announced the expansion of its babysitting app into Central Illinois in a news release.

Bambino is a mobile app that the release says aims to modernize the way parents find, book, and pay trusted local sitters.

According to the news release, parents have access to babysitters that have been reviewed, and sometimes recommended, by the community of Bambino users.

Booking, schedule reminders and payment happen within the app.

Central Illinois Bambino was launched in June by Lisa Barra, a parent with three children.

The app was initially launched in June 2016 — founded in 2015 — and, according to the release, has more than 35,000 registered sitters and over 40,000 parents.