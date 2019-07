The East Peoria Chamber of Commerce invites area residents to bring their families and friends while supporting their community at East Peoria Night at the Peoria Chiefs July 30.

The Peoria Chiefs will take on the Kane County Cougars at Dozer Park. The game will start at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are $10. July 30 is also Taco Tuesday at the ballpark, and tacos are only $2.

For more information, email zachk@chiefs.net or call 309-680-4021