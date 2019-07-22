PEORIA — The music events associated with Peoria's annual TT races will be on "hiatus" this year, the event promoter announced Monday.

Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment announced there will be no Grand Nationals weekend Aug. 16-18 because of what it called "the high number of competing events," specifically citing a concert on the riverfront put on by a different promoter on the Sunday evening of that weekend.

"Things got a bit more difficult last year with the races being moved from Sunday to Saturday, forcing us to move our bigger concert to Friday night” said producer Ian Goldberg in a prepared news release. “And then this year, the Peoria Park District Riverfront division decided to work with another promoter to put a very competitive event on the Sunday following the races, in contradiction of its stated policy of a radius around events protecting them from competition."

That's not the case, Park District officials said.

"The Peoria Park District does not have a policy like the one Goldberg references and we often facilitate multiple events in a weekend," district executive director Emily Cahill said in response to questions. "We have long valued our relationship with JGEE but understand that the change in race dates made the event more difficult."

Based on riverfront event schedules, the additional event that weekend appears to be the Skillet & Sevendust: Victorious War Tour scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.

"In addition to adding the competing event, the Park District made unrealistic operational demands like the full event being torn down and cleaned up by 7 a.m. on Sunday," the JGEE statement continued. "Due to these factors, we have decided it was not worth the very significant financial investment and risk to try and force something to work.”

JGEE stated it hopes to work with the Park District to bring its event back next year.