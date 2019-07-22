The Pekin Public Library is taking a look at a different part of American history during a new documentary film series.

America’s Unclaimed History will explore “cringe-worthy moments” in American history, according to the library’s event description.

‘Who Controls the Land: Bears Ears National Monument and the Fight for Native American Equality’ is the first film to be featured. The showing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. in the library community room.

In the film, Native American actor Martin Sensmeier travels to San Juan County, Utah to investigate the controversy over Bears Ears National Monument. What unravels is the history of “a long-running war” — per, the library description — of the county’s Native American residents and their Mormon neighbors over who will control the future of the county.

America’s Unclaimed History is a year-long event which is scheduled for the first Friday of each month for the rest of the year.