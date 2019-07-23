Mackinaw Valley Winery will be rocking this summer thanks to a benefit concert headlined by The Way Down Wanderers.

Rock the Farm 2019, a concert to benefit Easterseals Central Illinois, will be held Friday, Aug. 9 at Mackinaw Valley Winery.

Peoria’s The Way Down Wanderers are the headlining act. Other acts include Chicago Farmer and Jeni B That Folkin’ Girl & Friends.

Team Alex is hosting their sixth Rock the Farm Benefit Concert, which raises funds for Cortical Visual Impairment at Easterseals Central Illinois.

Team Alex consists of the family of Alex Camacho. According to a news release, Alex has multiple disabilities, including Cortical Visual Impairment, but has benefited from care at Easterseals Central Illinois.

Rock the Farm is dedicated to the mission of helping children, like Alex, cope with disabilities and challenges to attain empowerment and inclusion.

For tickets and more information visit www.GoTeamAlex.com.