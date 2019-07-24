The U.S. Army is offering up to $40,000 in bonuses for new recruits who enlist by the end of September, according to a news release from U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Indianapolis.

The Army is nearing the end of its recruiting year. A variety of occupations are available for individuals ready to start basic training in the next two months. Bonuses offered to new recruits vary depending on factors including an individual’s job selection, qualifications and length of enlistment. The maximum allowable total bonus for each recruit is $40,000.

The Army also offers up to $65,000 in student loan reimbursement for certain occupations.

For more information, contact Joe Jobin at joseph.e.jobin.civ@mail.mil or call 317-549-0338.