Historian Karen Fyke will be the guest speaker at the Woodford County Historical Society’s monthly meeting. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Roanoke Park Building.

Fyke will give an overview of the 55 historical settlements in Woodford County. Out of 55 settlements that might have grown into towns or cities, only 15 made it. She will discuss both the current towns and settlements like Bricktown, Pokeville, Gabetown and Josephine that are now just spots on a map.

The Roanoke Park Building is located at 602 W. Victory St., Roanoke. For more information, call 309-360-6772.