Unless you have no Internet connection or smartphone, you've probably heard about — or already seen — the trailer for "Top Gun 2: Maverick."

Since the Internet is still abuzz about the return of a favorite action movie pilot, we figured it's time to give ourselves a refresher on Pekin's Top Gun connection.

Scott "Scooter" Altman is the only astronaut to graduate from Pekin Community High School.

Born in Wenona, Altman spent most of his youth in Pekin. He is the namesake of Altman Primary School, and is best known for his career as an astronaut, which included four space shuttle missions.

He is also, still, probably the only PCHS graduate to have acted alongside Tom Cruise.

Altman was one of four Navy F-14 pilots chosen to participate in the original "Top Gun", which, infamously, included him flipping the bird to a Soviet fighter jet pilot and buzzing a control tower.

On how he got selected to participate: "The skipper of our squadron picked four guys he thought he could trust to have this kind of carte blanche to break the rules a little bit," Altman told CNN in 2009.

Flying upside down while giving the finger to an enemy fighter pilot should check that box pretty much every time.

Tom Cruise, notorious for doing his own stuntwork, plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and, in preparation for the first film, flew with Altman.

"Tom Cruise, for example, was very motivated," Altman told CNN. "He enjoyed flying. He listened to what we told him and became a pilot himself after that."

Cruise is already rubbing off on some of his other co-stars, apparently. Miles Teller — who plays the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (R.I.P.) — told The Wrap that he's trying to keep up with Cruise, to varying degrees of success.

Altman won't be around to help aid Teller, as he is not slated to appear in the new film, slated for release on June 26, 2020.