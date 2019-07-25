Mr. and Mrs. James A. and Dolores Gilmore of Pekin will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Aug. 7, 2019.

Mr. Gilmore and the former Dolores Frigard were married on Aug. 7, 1949 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin. Arno Zimmerman performed the ceremony.

A family luncheon in honor of the couple will be given by their children.

They are the parents of two children, Gail (Robert) Meyer of Hanna City, Ill. and Gwen (Steven) von Seeger of Rancho Murieta, Calif.

They also have five grandchildren and seven great-granchildren.

Mr. Gilmore was employed by Rosentreter Painting and Decorating in Peoria.

Mrs. Gilmore was employed as a beautician in Pekin.