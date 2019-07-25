The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive next month at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

MVRBC invites volunteer blood donors to schedule an appointment at www.bloodcenterimpact.org to donate some blood for the local supply from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at OSF (700 Auditorium). While appointments are preferred, walk-ins will be accepted. Donors do need an appointment if they wish to give platelets. Photo IDs are required for all donations. People are asked to park in OSF's North Parking Deck. They can ask the information desk for directions to the donation site.

Anyone 17 years old and up can donate as long as they weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health. Sixteen-year-olds can donate if they have a signed parental permission form. For more information on donor eligibility, call the Blood Center at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org/eligibility.