PEORIA — A man sustained serious injuries early Friday when he was shot in a North Valley alley.

The ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system indicated three rounds were fired about 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Haungs Avenue, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The victim was transported to a hospital. There was no additional word about his condition.

As of about 7 a.m. Friday, no suspects had been apprehended, according to Dotson.

The scene of the apparent crime is in the city's Averyville neighborhood.