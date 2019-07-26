Marriages
Peoria County
Philip L. Read, 40, Henry; Alicia M. Herridge, 29, Lacon.
Jessica R. Linder, 25; Benjamin A. Gallo, 29; both of Galesburg.
Kalionna E. Mathews, 24; Tyler A. Fink, 27; both of Lincoln.
Alan L. Jason, 43; Wendy S. Moreland, 39; both of Peoria.
Nickolas J.M. Rumbold, 28; Paige M. Nowlan, 25; both of Toulon.
Tyler J. Davis, 24; Janelle A. Gerstein, 26; both of Brownsburg, Ind.
Austin L. Thomas, 22; Calie R. Sluser, 23; both of Peoria.
William C. McDaniels, 40; Heidi M. Vandeschraaf, 31; both of Peoria Heights.
Michael P. Fleschner, 32; Catherine M. Kleczek, 34; both of Denver, Colo.
Lauralie L.P. Grice, 27; Charles H. Rogers, 39; both of East Peoria.
Amber D. Hackbart, 28; Joseph R. Rosel, 29; both of Morton.
Nestor D. Castaneda, 29; Brianna N. Workman, 28; both of Creve Coeur.
Devon D. Kimberlin, 33; Nicholas R. Thompson, 32; both of Peoria.
Divorces
Peoria County
Runser, John L. and Jaimie R.
Dortch, Reginald and Arnesha
Barnes, Ravonka T. and Rodney D.
Lindsey, Virginia and Dewayne
Higginsonwelch, Crystal M. and Jack M.
Green, Ayana P. and Wilburn
Squires, Ryan L. and Michellle M.
Bristol, Shannon and Brian