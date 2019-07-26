PEORIA — A Tazewell County man appeared in Peoria's federal court Friday on charges he allegedly distributed child pornography.

According to U.S. District Court records, Jeremy E. Campbell, 30, appeared in the courtroom of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley on the allegations and waived a preliminary hearing. The case was bound over for review by a federal grand jury. Campbell agreed to be held in custody of the U.S. marshals pending that review.

An affidavit filed with the charge states that Campbell, who has lived in Pekin and Creve Coeur, allegedly uploaded several illicit images to a Google account late last year. A detective with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department detective who also works with federal prosecutors investigated and found both pictures and video files, the complaint states.

When questioned, Campbell denied downloading or searching child porn. He also denied uploading the images.