PEORIA — One person was hospitalized with what police said was non life-threatening injuries after a large fight in Downtown Peoria.

Peoria Police Spokeswoman Amy Dotson said that more 50 juveniles were fighting at about 11:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Main and Perry streets. The cause of the fight wasn't known.

A boy was initially knocked unconscious but later regained consciousnesses. He was still taken to the hospital for observation, Dotson said.

Information on the number of arrests or other details weren't released.

Dotson said the matter is under investigation.

