PEORIA — The large banquet hall of the Hilltop Grill looked as if it was closed for the night, except for the couple that sat at the end of a long table.

Jerry Tibbs, 67, and his wife, Linda, sat across from each other snacking on burger baskets that the friendly waitress brought out to them.

“I don’t know where everyone is at,” said Jerry as he turned to look at the door, where a neon pink “Limbs Up Crew” sign was taped to the window.

“There are usually a few people here by now,” Linda said as she grabbed a fry from Jerry’s basket.

Soon after, the door swung open and a small brown-haired girl came skipping into the banquet hall. She walked right to the table, sat down next to the couple and started chatting with them about a recent trip to Camp Big Sky. Behind her was her grandmother Bridget Tackman of Washington.

Some time passed before Harry and Bonnie Mustered of Havana walked in, followed by Tammie and Jon Higginbotham of Kilbourne, Mary Akers of Chillicothe, Ken and Sherrill Schoolman of West Peoria and then, finally, Willie and Debbie Brown of Peoria.

With each new face that walked through the door, Jerry Tibbs’ smile grew larger and brighter. By the time two tables were full, you would have thought it was Christmas morning and Tibbs was getting ready to open a mound of presents that sat before him. Their presence was his present.

Jerry and Linda Tibbs lived a simple life. Through winding country roads, small towns and just a few blocks down from the Forest City post office sat a ranch that was hidden among trees and protected by a large shed that held tools, toys and Jerry Tibbs’ favorite — his red antique Farmall tractor.

One of his favorite things to do is drive his tractor, whether that means around the acres of his land or on tractor drives throughout the state. His second-favorite thing to do is help others.

He enjoyed taking care of his goats, spending time with his wife and grandchildren. He and Linda looked forward to a peaceful life on their farm after their kids were grown up and starting families of their own.

But that simple life was turned upside down on December 31, 2012.

On November 20, Jerry Tibbs was in the hospital for what he thought was going to be routine heart surgery. During the surgery, the doctors found holes in his heart chambers. He was in the hospital for nearly six weeks before the surgery that changed his life forever.

As many others were ringing in the New Year, setting goals and looking forward to a fresh start, Tibbs was enduring an 18-hour surgery to repair the holes.

He was on and off the heart machine and, as a result, the veins in his feet collapsed, stopping the circulation. He woke up from a medically induced coma three days later to a new year and entirely new life far from the simplicity he so desired.

“I looked down and I thought, ‘Where did my legs go?’” Tibbs said, still maintaining his composure.

He was angry, confused and scared. Being 60 years old when he lost his legs, he never thought he would be able to return to a normal life until he was paid a visit by one of the hospital’s peer advisers.

The adviser was a fellow amputee who exchanged words of encouragement and positivity. This experience changed Tibbs’ life forever and inspired him to take action.

“I don’t want other people to go through the nightmare that I went through,” Tibbs said.

The men and women who gathered around the tables at the Hilltop Grill were fellow amputees and members of Tibbs’ amputee support group, the Limbs Up Crew, that started in March 2014. An outsider would never guess that the gathering was actually a monthly meeting. The conversation, laughter and fellowship made it feel more like a family dinner.

After spending a few years as a peer adviser himself, helping hundreds of other amputees as they awoke to their own personal nightmares, Tibbs realized that there was no support group for amputees in central Illinois, and he wanted to change that.

So he did.

Jerry and Linda Tibbs did their research, took a few classes and became certified through the Amputee Coalition to run the first and only amputee support group in the central Illinois area. Members meet every second Friday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Grill in Creve Coeur and bring in amputees from all over the Greater Peoria area.

“It’s nice to know that you are not the only one out there,” said Harry Mustered, who has been an amputee for nearly a year. “Everyone in here is just like your best friend.”

Each individual had their own story to share. While no two stories were the same, members bonded over what they all have in common — hopes of living the lives they want.

“You can live without your legs,” said Jerry Tibbs. “We can still live life. It just may be a little slower or in a different way, and that’s OK.”

That is what the group is there for. It provides a safe space to share, discuss and discover ways for the amputees and their caregivers to live life fully and comfortably despite the trauma they have all endured.

“When I got fitted for my prosthetics. ..." Tibbs paused for a second as his voiced cracked, choking back tears that swelled in his eyes. “That was the dream of my life.”

Tibbs hopes that new amputees will be open to the idea of prosthetics because that is what gave him his life back. Spreading education and awareness about amputees and providing solutions is the main purpose of the group, but it also is there to provide friendship and fun in a judgment-free environment.

Outside of meeting every month, the group embarks on adventures throughout the area. Members recently spent a day at Camp Big Sky in Fairview grilling out, fishing, boating and enjoying each other’s company.

So what keeps them coming back?

“It’s the solidarity,” said Tammie Higginbotham, an amputee for the past 17 years. “If you stumble and fall, you don’t have to explain yourself. You go home feeling refreshed while making some new friends at the same time.”

“It’s a family now,” Mustered added.