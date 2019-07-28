Graham Hospital fundraiser

CANTON — The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a Front Porch Soaps & Gift Co. fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital lobby, 210 W. Walnut St. The sale will include bath and body care items for men and women. Proceeds will benefit the Graham Hospital Equipment Fund. For more information, call 647-3610.

4-H auction and dinner

PEORIA — Peoric County 4-H will hold a fundraising event Friday at Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road. A pork chop dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the youth building. A livestock/project auction will begin t 7 p.m. in the sheep barn.

Moss Avenue porch sale

PEORIA — The Moss Avenue Upscale Porch Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pettengill-Morron House, 1212 W. Moss Ave. Home decor, dishes, linens, jewelry and unique items will be offered for sale. Proceeds will go toward renovation projects of the Moss Avenue historic homes. House tours will be available both days. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for college and high school students and $3 for children ages 6-12. For more information, call 674-1921.

Rock the Farm

MACKINAW — Rock the Farm, a concert to benefit Easterseals Central Illinois, will be held Aug. 9 at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard in Mackinaw. The outdoor stage will headline Chicago-based group The Way Down Wanderers. For tickets and more information, visit www.GoTeamAlex.com.

