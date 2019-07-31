Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 10th Judicial District is looking for volunteer advocates to speak up for abused and/or neglected children.

There is a critical shortage of volunteers to serve the nearly 1,800 children involved with the child welfare system in Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties, according to a CASA news release. After completion of a pre-service training, volunteers need only commit to a minimum of 5 hours a month on their own schedule. CASA volunteers are officers of the court and monitor the progress of a child’s case by speaking up for the best interests of the child.

CASA of the 10th Judicial District will hold general information meetings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Tremont Public Library, 215 S. Sampson St., Tremont; and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

For more information, visit www.casaofthetenth.org or call 309-669-2939.