BridgeWay Community Church of Pekin and Marquette Heights have announced the appointment of two new pastors.

According to a news release from BridgeWay, Michael Downs will become the church’s new senior pastor. Gabe Wickstrum has been appointed to serve as the executive and worship ministries pastor. Both Downs and Wickstrum are relocating with their families to Pekin from Virginia.

Downs will deliver his first messages as the church’s senior pastor, and Wickstrum will lead his first worship services at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 and from 9 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 25.

The church’s Pekin campus is located at 3216 Veterans Drive, Pekin.