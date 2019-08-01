PEORIA — Advanced Medical Transport will acquire a Springfield-based ambulance service.

The Peoria-based provider announced Thursday it has entered into an agreement to acquire Medics First, which operates 11 ambulances and has more than 40 full-time EMS employees.

“We are extremely excited about bringing Medics First to the AMT family of emergency medical services providers,” said Greg Chance, CEO Medics First and former vice president of strategy for AMT, in a prepared release. “We will continue to provide compassionate care tailored to meet the needs of patients and their families, as well as becoming a responsible and respected corporate citizen of the Springfield area.”

Medics First will operate as a subsidiary company of AMT. "Direction and oversight of the company will come from the Springfield community itself, by way of the recruitment of a diverse board of directors comprised of local leaders and stakeholders from business, government and healthcare," the release stated.