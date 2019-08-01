PEORIA — Shuttered for a decade, the old Tyng Primary School appears ready for new life as a church and community center.

That's the proposal Peoria City Council members will hear later this month from Gary Velasquez, whose Divergent City Church hopes to locate there, gradually renovating the space, located at 2212 W. Ann St. in South Peoria.

"We want to have a spiritual component, of course, and we'll have a church. But we want to be holistic," he said of the proposal. "We want to care about the entire individual, so we're going to have educational programs, we're going to have sports and recreational programs, we're going to have health and wellness programs as well."

That's slated to include recreational space like basketball courts, computer labs, a library, a podcast studio, a possible food bank and other activities.

It's a tall order for the property that last held classes in 2009 and has sat vacant since its closure. Velasquez says the organization plans to renovate and re-open in phases the facility originally named after Peoria's first female school board member.

The city's planning and zoning commission gave its unanimous consent Thursday to a request for special-use designation for the facility, with a variety of caveats including a re-paved parking lot with new landscaping. City Council members are expected to vote on the proposal at their Aug. 27 meeting.

Peoria Public Schools officials will begin working to schedule a closing date for the sale as that council vote draws closer, said chief financial officer Mick Willis outside the planning and zoning meeting.

Then there will be plenty of work — up to $400,000 worth on the first phase, Velasquez said, with doors initially opening within three to six months after final approval.

"Our whole plug is that it be a staple in the community, a safe haven of sorts where it's an alternative to do something else," he said.

That could even be as simple as a place "just to get away from home and do homework in a quiet space."

Divergent City has been active for about two years in the community, Velasquez said, doing weekly Bible study sessions that draw between 20 and 50 people and monthly "love my city" outreach events involving community clean-ups.

Most recently they've been renting out the pavilion at Trewyn Park.