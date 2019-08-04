GALESBURG — Plans to bring a Catholic high school to the Galesburg/Monmouth area would only come to fruition if there was an influx of start-up money.

Costa Catholic Academy Principal Joe Buresh said the main takeaway from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria's feasibility study earlier this summer is that there is definitely an interest in having a Catholic high school in this area.

"But unless there's a starting revenue source, it's not going to happen," he said.

"It's not a dead issue at all. If a million dollars, if someone wants to give $1 million to start it up, I think (the Peoria Diocese) will reopen or reconsider their decision."

That dollar figure falls in line with a memo distributed by the diocese in recent weeks. That document, from the diocese's Superintendent of Schools Sharon Weiss, said an annual budget for a Catholic high school would be between $900,000 to $1.1 million, "with a strong focus on tuition collection, fundraising, third source funding (planned giving), and the solicitation of major donors."

"To start something like that, it is a huge undertaking, so I’m sure (the financial aspect) was definitely part of the equation," said Immaculate Conception School Principal Randy Frakes.

The diocese commissioned Meitler, a consulting firm from Wisconsin, to conduct a feasibility study for a regional high school for the Galesburg, Monmouth and Macomb areas.

That report, issued June 30, totals 40 pages with various population and financial figures, along with school enrollment data. The closest Catholic high schools are Peoria Notre Dame High School in Peoria; Alleman High School in Rock Island; and Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Burlington, Iowa.

Costa Catholic High School closed its doors in 1970 as the last Catholic high school in the area.

"The desire and call for a new Catholic high school in the study area was evident in the parent focus groups and the survey results. There is an opportunity to fill a niche among the few educational options available," the report found.

"A Catholic high school would provide a significant new opportunity for faith formation and evangelization among new generations of students."

While that conclusion, one of 11 issued, was encouraging, others showed the financial reality.

"A key consideration for a new high school is the ability and willingness of parents to meet tuition expectations. Financial assistance will be a significant need as there was a significant percentage of survey respondents (79%) who indicated they were willing and able to pay $6,999 or less," the report stated.

"This is a significant challenge in a school with a small enrollment. In the survey, 53% of respondents indicated they needed financial assistance for half or more of the cost of tuition."

