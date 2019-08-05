According to a news release from the City of East Peoria, some residents will experience a temporary water outage from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 due to work being done by the East Peoria Public Works Water Department.

The affected areas are the 300, 400 and 500 blocks of Briarwood Ln., all of Cracklewood Drive, Cracklewood Court, Tanglewood Lane, Tanglewood Drive, Fox Run Court and Topping Court.

A boil advisory will begin when water service is restored.

Residents will be notified when the boil advisory starts and ends.