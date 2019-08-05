The East Peoria Chamber of Commerce will host Getting Started with Facebook for Business (Beginner Level) workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at 201 Clock Tower Place, East Peoria.

In this introductory level workshop, Tammy Finch, founder and chief executive officer of Web Services Inc., will provide instruction on how to set up a Facebook page for a business, how to target an audience, and how to find content.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 309-676-0755 or visit events.r20.constantcontact.com.