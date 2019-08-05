In New England, specifically the south coast of Massachusetts, the story of Lizzie Borden is a local legend. Now, the tale is making its way to central Illinois.

Borden was the lead suspect in the axe murders of her father and stepmother at their home in Fall River, Mass. on Aug. 4, 1892. She was tried and acquitted of the charges, but that did little to tamp down the theories about the murder, or to eliminate the gruesome details of it from popular culture.

A popular folk rhyme about the case goes:

“Lizzie Borden took an axe

And gave her mother forty whacks.

When she saw what she had done,

She gave her father forty-one.”

Sylvia Shults, who the Washington Library describes as a collector of history and true ghost stories, will give more details about Borden and the murders at the library, 308 N. Wilmor Rd., on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.

The event is free, and snacks and drinks will be provided.