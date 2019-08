Fall is closing in, and the Washington Park District is prepared.

The registration for fall programming is open as of Monday, Aug. 5, and the fall brochure has been mailed out to residents, and can be found online.

Fall programming includes programs that run from August until December.

Registration can be done online or in the park district office located at 105 S. Spruce Street, Washington, Ill.

For more information call the park district office at 309-444-9413.