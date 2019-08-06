Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The proposed new special property-taxing district on the East Bluff of Peoria is to look a lot like the current one.

But which organization receives money from it might change. A chance for area residents to provide input appears to be coming later this month.

The current East Bluff Special Service Area raises about $50,000 annually. The money is targeted toward implementation of various programs and services in the neighborhood.

Special service areas are taxing mechanisms that allow money to be raised in specific locations, usually for infrastructure improvements.

By law, special service areas last a maximum of 30 years. The current East Bluff SSA is at its limit.

During its meeting July 23, the City Council approved a process that would lead to creation of a new East Bluff SSA.

The boundaries are identical to the current area — approximately McClure Avenue on the north, Glen Oak Avenue on the south, Prospect Road on the east and Knoxville Avenue on the west.

Owners of about 2,300 properties in that area are to pay the same amount they pay now, 18 cents per $100 of assessed value. For the owner of a $50,000 house, that's $30 a year, according to city documents.

East Bluff Neighborhood Housing Services Inc. has been the beneficiary, but its executive director left that job recently. As part of the current agreement, the organization is required to have an executive director to receive SSA funds.

EBNHS doesn't plan to hire a replacement right away, according to 3rd District Councilman Tim Riggenbach. The organization intends to re-evaluate its purpose and make a determination in early 2020.

"We've had a number of informal discussions, but there's not been an official plan put forward as to what they see as their future," Riggenbach said.

"The mission of that organization is so strong and so passionate for that neighborhood, I certainly hope we're able to come to some kind of an agreement."

Opinions regarding possible funding recipients and how the tax money might be spent are to be solicited during a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Glen Oak Community Learning Center, 2100 N. Wisconsin Ave.

Unless at least 51 percent of area voters and property owners object, the council is likely to vote in October regarding SSA re-creation. After that, organizations interested in managing programs and services are to be solicited.

Riggenbach envisions community stakeholders working with city staff to evaluate potential candidates.

"This is an important first step for us," he said before the council voted last month. "Nothing will happen, though, without public input."

