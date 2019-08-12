The 20th annual Morton 3-on-3 Hoops Basketball Tournament is in the books.

Eleven teams competed in a men’s division at Bethel Lutheran School. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Bethel Lutheran high school basketball program.

Here are the top four finishers in the tournament plus the winners and runners-up in the Potter Bowl, for those teams that lose twice in the double-elimination competition but continue on until they lose a third time.

First place: Pekin Glass & Mirror (Ben Cash, Dylan Kaczmarek, John Kerr and Zach Sullivan).

Second place: Focus (Tem Akinlua, Matthew Finet, Vic Humbles and Julian Jones).

Third place: Brown (Justin Batterton, Henry McCluskey and Trey Swearingen).

Fourth place: Rain or Shine (Austin Chapin, Jeff Mischley, Matthew Phillips and Jason Williams).

Potter Bowl champions: Relentless (Troy Bailey, Dan Hilst, Isaac Howard, Ruben Pizano and Codey Stephens).

Potter Bowl runners-up: Pears (Jacob Scott, Rhodes Uphoff and Ricky Uphoff).

Tournament director Dave Kinsinger thanked the volunteers who worked at the tournament and the sponsors for providing funding.

