On Saturday, July 20, Healing With Words, a Peoria based non-profit, coordinated an author book signing and sale at the Par-A-Dice Hotel.

The event, Writers On The River raised $9,700 for Thistle Farms of Nashville, Tenn.

Writers On The River is an author signing and book sale, featuring over 80 romance authors at the Par-A-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd in East Peoria.

The event is annually hosted by Healing With Words and will return on July 18, 2020 for the fifth year.

The charity receiving proceeds in 2020 will once again be Thistle Farms.