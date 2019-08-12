The terms of an agreement between the city of Pekin and Tazewell and Peoria Railroad stipulate that the city will be responsible for the design and construction of three grade crossings on Front Street.

“What this agreement is for is to outline responsibilities between the city and the railroad,” said Pekin City Engineer Mike Guerra. “The city will be doing the design and the construction, with the railroad providing the oversight and approval of the design and construction in accordance with their standards.”

The agreement is a departure from the usual approach where the railroad designs and constructs the crossings, with the city reimbursing the railroad the cost of those services, Guerra added.

The City Council unanimously approved the agreement during Monday’s meeting. The council also approved an amendment to a professional services agreement with Hanson Professional Services for a runway lighting project at Pekin Municipal Airport by a 6-1 margin, with council member Rick Hilst casting the dissenting vote. The requested amendment was to increase the construction phase services of the engineering agreement by $28,683.94.

“The cost of services increase is related to an unforeseeable increase in the scope of work to complete the project,” said Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert. “The overall construction schedule of this project was extended by several weeks due to a lengthy lead time for the steel beacon pole that was installed.”

The council unanimously approved resolutions to adopt a funding agreement with Peoria-Pekin Urbanized Area Transportation Study (PPUATS) for the Fiscal Year 2020 Unified Work Program, and for the city’s expenditure of $13,021 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to pay for Pekin’s share of PPUATS.

In other business, the council unanimously approved resolutions directing the city’s Planning Commission to hold public hearings on three possible amendments to the Zoning Code of the City of Pekin. Also met with unanimous approval was a new policy creating a process by which City Council members request items be placed on a meeting agenda.