Fine art and metal music collide this weekend in Tazewell County while across the river in Peoria a celebration of Indian culture highlights a weekend full of events in the area.

Pin Up Contest

What: Whimsical Wine Women host a vintage fashion show and Pin Up Contest at the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard. The show will be followed by a 50's themed rock music and sock hop dance hosted by DJ-TJ.

Where: Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt 9, Mackinaw, Ill.

When: Friday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 11 p.m.

Cost: $5

PDGA World Championship final rounds

What: The world’s best disc golfers head into the final two rounds of play at the world championships on Friday, with the final round being played on Saturday.

Where: Sunset Hills, 1620 Summit Dr, Pekin, Ill.and Lake Eureka Disc Golf Course, Eureka, Ill.

When: Women’s lead group tees off at 9:30 a.m., men at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17.

Cost: $10

Washington Arts Festival

What: Over 55 juried artists will be on hand during the festival, which also includes live music, craft beer and wine, and children’s activities. A full schedule of events is available on the Washington Parks District website.

Where: Washington Park, 815 Lincoln Street, Washington, Ill.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Peoria India Fest

What: The Peoria Park District and the Indo-American Society present India Fest at The CEFCU Center Stage at The Landing. Live music, dancing and authentic Indian cuisine will all be featured at the event.

Where: CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing, 200 NE Water Street, Peoria, Ill.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $6-9

King 810 in Pekin

What: Flint, Mich. metal act King 810 plays the Twisted Spoke in Pekin while touring in support of their latest album ‘Suicide King’.

Where: Twisted Spoke Saloon, 251 Derby St., Pekin, Ill.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

To submit your event for consideration email msamuels@timestoday.com