Renewable energy is the topic of conversation next month at the Chillicothe Public Library.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than a dozen renewable energy experts from around the state will take part in the Chillicothe Public Library Renewable Energy Fair at the library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

This year, the fair focuses on various aspects of solar energy, training and job opportunities in renewable energy, recent energy legislation, and energy efficiency. A detailed schedule of sessions, speaker information, and a list of organizations that will be tabling are available at www.chillipld.org.

The event is free, and attendees are invited to enjoy the whole day or come to whatever sessions pique their interest.

Lunch will be available for purchase from Castaways Bar and Grill (vegetarian option available). Attendees are also welcome to bring a sack lunch. The library will provide water, coffee, and tea but asks that attendees bring a reusable bottle.

For more information and a schedule of sessions, visit www.chillipld.org or call 309-274-2719.