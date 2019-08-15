The East Peoria Police Department has partnered with the Illinois State Police and other local agencies for a traffic safety campaign.

The campaign, according to a release from East Peoria Police, coincides with Labor Day weekend and will focus on curtailing drunk, unbuckled and distracted drivers.

Beginning on Aug. 16, the campaign will run through Labor Day weekend and end after the “early morning hours” of Sept. 3.

“Our goal is to help ensure that our community’s residents and visitors make it home safely after the party ends,” said Sgt. Keith McElyea in the release. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads. If you’ll be celebrating, we urge you to plan ahead for a sober ride.”