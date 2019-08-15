Illinois State Fair patrons may get a surprise education during the 2019 festivities.

In June, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) set aside a plot on the Illinois State Fairgrounds to educate fairgoers on hemp. Eight CBD plants and 100 industrial hemp plants were planted next to the U of I Master Gardener’s location on 8th Street, behind the Swine Barn.

“The arrival of hemp as a viable cash crop provides new opportunities for farmers, agribusiness, and hemp processors to make Illinois a leader in the hemp industry,” said IDOA Director John Sullivan in a news release. “We thought there would be no better place to showcase this crop than the Illinois State Fair.”

An Illinois Department of Agriculture representative will be giving presentations at the hemp plot daily during the fair from 1 to 3 p.m. There will also be an educational display inside the IDOA tent, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.