OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois announced in a Wednesday news release that pediatric cardiologist Dr. Soujanya Bogarapu has joined the hospital’s Congenital Heart Center team.

Bogarapu specializes in pediatric cardiology, pediatric echocardiography, and fetal echocardiography. She did her medical residency in pediatrics at the University of Illinois at Chicago, completed fellowships in pediatric cardiology and advanced imaging at the University of Utah, and is board certified in pediatric cardiology by the American Board of Pediatrics.

“My philosophy of care is to strive to provide the best possible, family-centered, patient-focused care to all patients,” said Bogarapu. “I do my utmost to be readily available and approachable to the family, and help empowering them to seek best opportunities in developing a program that works best for them and the child.”