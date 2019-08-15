PEORIA — A fire late Wednesday caused major smoke damage to a South Peoria house, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to 1604 S. Griswold St. There, heavy smoke and flames were billowing from a window on the side of the house, a news release stated.

Despite zero visibility, crews extinguished the blaze within about 10 minutes.

The fire didn't spread from its room of origin, and nobody was found inside the house.

As of early Thursday, a cause hadn't been determined. Damage was estimated at $18,000.

The fire site is located just north of the Harrison Homes public-housing area.