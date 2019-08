UnityPoint Health — Pekin will celebrate completed renovations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at 600 S. 14th St., Pekin.

Dr. Keith Knepp, regional chief executive officer for UnityPoint Health, will unveil the $8 million UnityPoint Health — Pekin main lobby and Park Court Professional Building. Tours of the renovated spaces will follow the ribbon cutting ceremony.