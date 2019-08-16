President Donald Trump said Thursday he is still reviewing a possible commutation of disgraced former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich's prison term on federal corruption charges despite opposition from Illinois congressional Republicans.

"We're looking at it. I feel very badly. I think he was very harshly sentenced, but we're looking at it very strongly. People feel very strongly about that," the Republican president told reporters in New Jersey before boarding Air Force One for a rally in New Hampshire.

After Trump first broached the idea last week, Illinois' five-member Republican congressional delegation issued a statement opposing the idea.

"I floated it and I wanted to see where the Democrats stood, where the Republicans stood. People feel very strongly about Rod Blagojevich and his sentence," Trump said Thursday, mispronouncing the former governor's name as "Blah-goy-ya-vik."

"He's been in there for seven and a half years. That's a long time. And what he did was terrible. But it's a long time, it's a long time."

The former Democratic governor began serving a 14-year sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood, Colorado, in March 2012 on charges that included attempting to profit or obtain a favorable position in exchange for selling the U.S. Senate seat of then-President-elect Barack Obama.

Blagojevich also was convicted of attempting to extort a children's hospital executive and the horse racing industry for campaign contributions in exchange for official action in office.

It was little more than a week ago that Trump raised the potential of commuting Blagojevich's sentence in speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Washington from a trip to El Paso, Texas. Trump said he was "very strongly" considering issuing a commutation. He cast blame for what happened to Blagojevich on former FBI Director James Comey "and all these sleazebags that did it."

His comments were similar to those he made almost a year earlier regarding the disgraced former governor.

Following Trump's comments last week, at least two members of the state's GOP congressional delegation contacted the White House and Trump to personally register their opposition — U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood of Peoria and Mike Bost of Murphysboro.

LaHood on Thursday told reporters at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield that he personally interceded with a call to Trump as well as provided information to administration aides.

"What (Blagojevich) engaged in was really pervasive, extensive, and the damage it's done to our government and our state is something the White House needed to be aware of," said LaHood, a former federal prosecutor.

Asked if a commutation would hurt Republicans in Illinois, LaHood said, "If you look at the conduct that was engaged in there, it's everything that's wrong with politics in Illinois."

LaHood said he "wanted to make sure they had the information that we thought was relevant and important from Illinois," including how Blagojevich's judge, James Zagel, sentenced the former governor at the low end of the federal sentencing guidelines when he could have received 30 years.

LaHood also said there were no accusations of prosecutorial, law enforcement or judicial misconduct, and that Blagojevich never expressed any contrition or remorse for his conduct.

The Republican congressman also said he noted Comey, whom Trump fired as head of the FBI and has continued to feud with, was far removed from Blagojevich's prosecution, which began during the George W. Bush administration.

"There were many facts that I don't think people realize," LaHood said, adding that the opposition to a commutation was not partisan since Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Democrats also have opposed letting Blagojevich out early.

But LaHood acknowledged the final decision was up to Trump.

"I think the president is a good listener. I think he likes to listen to all sides. I'm one person that weighed in on this. There'll be many others that do that and have done that. I know he has the ultimate power to make this decision and he'll do that when he has a full accounting of the facts," he said.