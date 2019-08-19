Children’s Home and Aid announced in a Monday news release that the organization has been awarded a grant from the Illinois Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development to provide Early Head Start services to families in Tazewell and Woodford counties.

“We are excited about this new Early Head Start grant,” said Tiffany Powell, Children’s Home and Aid family support services program director. “It is another way Children’s Home & Aid is partnering with families to create hope, opportunity and bright futures.”

Early Head Start (EHS) provides support to low-income infants, toddlers, pregnant women and their families. EHS programs focus on the physical, social, emotional, and intellectual development of children. EHS also gives pregnant women access to comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care and supports parents’ efforts to fulfill their parental roles and work toward self-sufficiency.

Children’s Home and Aid will provide home visiting services to families meeting the income requirements or experiencing homelessness in Tazewell and Woodford counties. The agency will also work with the Department of Children and Family Services and other child welfare agencies in the Tazewell and Woodford communities to identify and connect families to EHS services and socialization activities.