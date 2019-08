The East Peoria Chamber of Commerce August Eggs and Issues breakfast meeting will feature city and legislative updates from Illinois Sen. David Koehler, Illinois Rep. Mike Unes and East Peoria Mayor John Kahl.

Eggs and Issues will be from 7 to 8:45 a.m. Aug. 29, at the Par-a-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Boulevard, East Peoria. Admission is $15 per person. Registration is required.

For more information, visit business.epcc.org.