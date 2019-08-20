The Pekin boys golf team’s season-opening 319-352 win Monday over visiting New Lenox Lincoln-Way West at Lick Creek Golf Course is even more impressive than it looks.

“The pin placements were very difficult. They were on the edges of the greens to protect the usual pin-placement spots on the greens after the city tournament was held at Lick Creek over the weekend,” said second-year Dragons coach Jeremy Crouch.

Pekin star Mason Minkel wasn’t fazed by the challenging pin placements. He shot par 72 to lead the Dragons to the victory. Teammate Cooper Theleritis wasn’t far behind at 3-over-par 75.

“Mason (Minkel) had some 3-putt greens. He probably would have shot 68 or 69 with normal pin placements,” Crouch said.

“Having Mason on our team relieves a lot of pressure for the other guys because he’s so steady and so seasoned. And he’s coming off a phenomenal summer.”

Carter Stevenson (82) and Justin Taphorn (90) also scored Monday for the Dragons. Brady Gruden (95) and Luke Riggenbach (96) rounded out Pekin’s lineup.

It was the first varsity match for Stevenson, Gruden and Riggenbach. Stevenson and Gruden are freshmen. Riggenbach is a sophomore.

“Carter (Stevenson) should be a solid No. 3 player for us behind Mason (Minkel) and Cooper (Theleritis),” Crouch said.

“We have a bunch of guys who will be fighting for the No. 5 and No. 6 spots in our lineup. That’s good. These guys won’t be able to relax or get comfortable.”

Adam Cash, Tyler Picken and Dawson Woll also are in the mix for Pekin’s No. 5 and No. 6 spots. Cash and Picken each shot 85 Monday and Woll shot 90, although their scores didn’t count in the match.

Lincoln-Way West was led by Aidan Healy (84) and Ethan Healy (85).

Bloomington also was supposed to compete Monday but had to bow out, Crouch said.

Lincoln-Way West came down for the match, Crouch said, because it could possibly compete in the Class 3A sectional Pekin will host Oct. 14.

The Dragons will play host to Peoria Richwoods on Wednesday at Lick Creek. The match was originally scheduled to be held at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria but it was moved because of a scheduling issue.

