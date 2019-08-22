Wine-making the hard way and “I Love Lucy” references will highlight Mackinaw Valley Vineyard’s annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival.

The festival will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 IL-9, Mackinaw.

The Annual Grape Stomp is for those who have the desire to emulate Lucille Ball’s wine-making efforts from an “I Love Lucy” episode and get their “feet” wet in the wine. . There are grab bag prizes for kid stomp winners and gift certificates for adult stompers. There will The event will also feature wine-tasting all day, food by The Mackinaw Lions Club, live music and a Lucy Look-Alike contest

Admission is $5 per person. Children 12 and under will be admitted free. For more information, visit www.MackinawValleyVineyard.com, call 309-359-WINE or email-mackinawwinery03@gmail.com.