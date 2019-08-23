EUREKA — Caleri's Cafe and Bakery is expanding to a second Woodford County location.

The well-regarded eatery in Roanoke — with a moniker derived from a melding of husband-and-wife operators' Caleb and Erin Leman's names — announced Friday on Facebook that it planned to open at the site of the former Mika's Bistro in downtown Eureka.

"We are super excited to be opening a new location in Eureka at the former Mika's," the owners wrote.

Mika's, 112 S. Main Street, announced its closure earlier this month, then stated Wednesday on Facebook that the business had been sold to a new owner.

Posts on both businesses' pages Friday suggested that a re-opening date in Eureka would be in the near future, though an exact time is not yet scheduled.

Owners at Caleri's emphasized that the Roanoke location at 321 N. Main Street would remain open.