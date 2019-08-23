There’s depth and talent. There’s veterans and promising young players.

Will that add up to some victories this season for the Pekin boys soccer team? We’ll see.

“I have high hopes,” said fifth-year Dragons coach Gus Kormah. “We’ve had some growing pains, but we’re ready to compete. We have several guys with experience in the Pekin Pride club program, so they didn’t start with soccer when they came to high school.”

That club experience is important because many of the Dragons’ opponents each season, including in the Mid-Illini Conference, have a roster filled with club players.

So who are the big names on Pekin’s roster?

Senior midfielder Alec Nauman is a good start.

“Alec is technically strong and a really good person,” Kormah said.

Senior Bradley Holeman can play forward and center back.

“Bradley is the glue that holds us together,” Kormah said.

Senior midfielder Shayne Alcantara is a returning all-conference player and Kormah calls senior Andrew Geier “one of the best left midfielders in the area.”

Senior goalie Riley Bradshaw doesn’t have a great deal of experience between the pipes, but he’s an outstanding athlete.

Sophomore Wyatt Swanger and freshmen John Hickey, Aiden Sandoval and Parker Webb are among the young players expected to make contributions.

Pekin played its Red & White scrimmage game Wednesday at Coal Miners Park.

The Dragons will open at home at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Bloomington and they’ll travel to Normal Community for a game at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

