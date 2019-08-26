STEELVILLE, Mo. — A Washington man has been charged with second-degree murder in Missouri following a two-vehicle wreck that left a man dead Saturday.

Ronald Searle, 43, was allegedly drunk when his pickup crossed the center line on Highway H in Crawford County, slamming head-on into a motorcycle just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sullivan Independent News. The motorcyclist, Connor Crites, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. Searle was treated for minor injuries at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, according to mymoinfo.com.

Searle was later taken to the Crawford County Jail, in Steelville, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis. He initially was booked on counts of felony DWI and felony resisting arrest, according to KMOV-TV.

However, on Monday he was charged with second-degree murder, according to the jail. His bond was set at $250,000.

Searle was arrested in Peoria County in June and booked on two felony counts: aggravated domestic battery and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was released from custody after posting $100 cash bail. He was later formally charged with a pair of misdemeanors: domestic battery and criminal trespass to vehicles. An October jury trial is pending.