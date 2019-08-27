llinois American Water is remodeling its Pekin District office, located at 328 Broadway St., Pekin.

The approximately $1.1 million investment to upgrade the building originally built in the early 1970s will help improve operations and workforce training. According to Cord Crisler, operations superintendent for the Pekin District, the building will be upgraded to support employee development and local operations.

Included in the project is the construction of a formal training facility.

“Our team is continuously learning and training to ensure safe operations and high customer satisfaction,” said Crisler. “A dedicated space to conduct critical training will help ensure our team works as efficiently and as safely as possible.”

The office will be closed to the public during construction. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2020. Customers needing assistance can call the customer service center at 1-800- 422-2782, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers can also manage their accounts online at www.illinoisamwater.com.