PEORIA — A Peoria man faces up to 100 years behind bars for allegedly killing his mother by beating her with a hammer.

Jeremy M. Simmons, of 814 W. Nowland Ave., was indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury on a single count of first-degree murder for the Aug. 17 death of Theresa Simmons. Normally such a charge carries a maximum of 60 years behind bars, but because of his mother's age, the possible sentence is enhanced. At a minimum, he faces 20 years in prison. Regardless of the sentence, he would have to serve 100 percent, getting no credit for good behavior.

Theresa Ann Simmons, who lived in 700 block of West Loucks Avenue, was declared dead at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 17. She was found five days earlier by paramedics on the floor in her home, bleeding from a serious head injury, and taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment.

Her son almost immediately became a “person of interest” as he was home with her at the time of the incident but had left before police arrived. Police have recovered the hammer and have sent it off to be examined by forensic scientists.

Jeremy Simmons will appear in Judge Kevin Lyons' courtroom on Thursday to be the arraigned on the charges. His bond was previously set at $2 million.