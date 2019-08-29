PEORIA — A man was fighting for his life after a Central Peoria shooting Thursday caused two schools to be locked down briefly, authorities said.

The shooting took place at 7:48 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Isabell Avenue, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

St. Philomena Catholic School and Thomas Jefferson Primary School are located a few blocks from the crime scene.

About 450 students at St. Philomena, 3216 N. Emery Ave., were on soft lockdown, according to school officials.

The students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade were able to move freely inside the building, but all exterior doors were locked, as usual.

"All it did was keep people from leaving the building," said the Rev. David Richardson, the St. Philomena pastor. "At no time was anybody on our campus threatened."

Also on soft lockdown were the 431 students at Thomas Jefferson, 918 W. Florence Ave. The school accommodates students from pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, as well as some special-education programs.

Lockdowns at both schools were lifted about 8:30 a.m., Dotson said.

Officers found a a vehicle in the 3100 block of Isabell that showed evidence of having received gunfire. A male was seen fleeing on foot as a police officer arrived.

That man was later found around at 8:19 a.m. with gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of North Twelve Oaks Drive, Dotson said. The man sustained what were believed to be life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Police also saw a vehicle fleeing the area, according to Dotson. No description was available.

The school day at Thomas Jefferson doesn't begin officially until 8:30 a.m. Safety officers were present to make sure arriving children made it inside safely, according to Peoria Public Schools spokesman Thomas Bruch.

Lockdown at Thomas Jefferson lased about 20 minutes.

St. Philomena officials were alerted just before the start of classes at 8 a.m., according to Jack Dippold, the school principal.

A St. Philomena parent who had brought a child at school was driving away, noticed a commotion in the neighborhood and apparently alerted police, Richardson said.

Mass was conducted at 8 a.m. as scheduled at the church adjacent to the school. Police permitted the 100 or so attendees to depart once the service ended about 8:30 a.m., according to Richardson.

Classes for the 2019-20 academic year began Aug. 19. Students and staff conducted various emergency drills last week, Dippold said.

"We're really thankful and proud of the police department and their communication with us," Richardson said.