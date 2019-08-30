FARMINGTON — A 70-year-old woman was killed Friday morning when a car crashed into her first-floor apartment.

The woman, who lived in the 700 block of Court Street in Farmington was in the front of the apartment when the vehicle, for some unknown reason, plowed into her apartment which was part of larger building of row homes, said an official with the Fulton County Coroner's Office. The accident occurred sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. the official said. The woman died at the scene, he said.

An investigation was underway. The man who was driving the vehicle wasn't available for the coroner's office to question him. It wasn't clear if he was injured and if so, how badly.

This story will be updated.